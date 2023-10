MADISON, Ohio (WJW) – A local woman is several thousand dollars richer after buying a lucky $2 scratch-off ticket.

The Ohio Lottery says, Misty Alago of Geneva won a $20,000 top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $2 scratch-off game called Monopoly Cashword 10x.

The winning ticket was purchased at Murphy USA on North Ridge Road in Madison.

After taxes, lottery officials say, she will take home about $14,400.

The odds of winning that game are 1 in 600,000.