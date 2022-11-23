SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Sandusky.

According to a press release from OSHP, Wednesday morning just before 10:30 a.m., a 1991 Ford F-250 was eastbound on Meigs St. at First St, when it went off the side of the road and hit the side of a building.

OSHP says the driver, Roger Ward, 55, of Sandusky, was killed in the crash.

The front seat passenger, Richard Ward of Sandusky, was also killed, OSHP reports.

OSHP says neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

OSHP says they are investigating whether there was any alcohol or drug use.

The cause remains under investigation.