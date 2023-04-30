CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a double shooting, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

The shooting happened Sunday evening on Henritze Avenue in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

According to police a 35-year-old man was found shot and lying in the middle of the street. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police found another male 63 years old inside a home on Henritze in a bed. He was also shot in the head. Police say he is conscious and talking with officers. He was also taken to the hospital and is described as being in stable condition.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.