WILLARD, Ohio (WJW) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused a cherry picker to catch fire near a nursing home in Willard.

According to Willard Fire and Rescue, the initial call went out around 8:30 a.m. at Blossom Healthcare Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

First responders found two people trapped in a JLG bucket that was 20 feet off the ground and had caught fire.

Willard Fire reports the fire was in the lower unit of the lift, which was within 5 feet from the roof of the nursing home.

Firefighters were able to rescue the two people in the cherry picker with ropes and ladders.

Both were flown to the hospital in Toledo.

Willard Fire says 53 nursing home residents and staff members were moved to a nearby church until the scene was cleared.