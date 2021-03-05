2 pups in rough shape arrive at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, now looking for foster homes to heal in

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — A dog with heartworm and a dog with a skin condition, both of which are treatable, are looking for foster homes to heal in.

Jowls and Venus both arrived at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter in rough shape.

Jowls has heartworm, which can be deadly. But he just started lifesaving treatment at the shelter. Heartworm treatment can be rough, and it’s much easier to complete in a calm environment, like a comfy home.

If fostered, the cost of the treatment would be covered by the shelter.

Jowls is four years old. He loves attention, and he’ll make sure you know it. He is slowly getting used to other dogs. But he’d prefer a home with only a sister dog or no other animals for now.

Jowls

Venus is also looking for a foster home. She arrived at the shelter with a severe skin condition and several bald spots on her little body.

She’s currently on medication and takes medicated baths, so she’s feeling much better. The condition isn’t contagious.

Venus is one year old, and she is just the sweetest little dog. She’s especially calm for her age.

Venus

For information about fostering either pup, just email foster@cuyahogacounty.us.