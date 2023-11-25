CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of two teens shot and wounded Saturday evening on Public Square in downtown Cleveland.

It happened just before 9 p.m., after officers in the area heard about a large group of juveniles reportedly fighting

Cleveland police reported they have now made an arrest in the shooting, which left a 15-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy injured. The teens were both taken to the hospital by EMS. Initial reports say one person was shot in the back and one was shot in the leg.

This comes on the night of the downtown holiday festivities, with the annual tree lighting ceremony commencing at 6 p.m.

WJW photo

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.