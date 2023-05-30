[In the player above, see a breakdown of FOX 8 News’ top stories for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials have identified two people killed by gunfire on Friday evening in Cleveland, including a 15-year-old boy shot in a car while at an intersection.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified that teen as Ronald M. Jackson III of Warrensville Heights.

According to Cleveland police, Jackson was found slumped over in a car stopped at the intersection of East 156th Street and Lakeshore Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Friday. He had been shot multiple times in the head and chest.

Jackson was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the vehicle was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

A preliminary investigation found an unknown group of suspects in a sedan pulled up to their vehicle and began shooting, according to police.

Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463). A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

In a second shooting later that Friday, 25-year-old Daquan Parker of Cleveland was found dead outside a liquor store, according to information from police and the medical examiner’s office.

Police responded at about 7:30 p.m. Friday to the store in the 12400 block of Union Avenue to find Parker on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information indicates that the victim was engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with a known female and a male who was with that female shot the victim,” reads the release.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in the shooting.