2 people killed, 23 rescued after boat overturns off San Diego coast

In a still image pulled from video, people try to escape a boat that overturned off the coast of Point Loma May 2. (Photo: Mike Karl Jacobson)

SAN DIEGO — A boat carrying more than two dozen people overturned off the coast of Point Loma Sunday morning, leaving two people dead and many more in the hospital.

The accident happened in the water just west of Cabrillo National Monument. Firefighters and lifeguards started heading to the area around 10:30 a.m., though it wasn’t clear exactly what led up to the boat flipping over.

Multiple helicopters and rescue water crafts here on scene. There are several first responder vehicles down by the water. I saw multiple ambulances driving away from the scene as I was coming in @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/6RTIbBYZu9 — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) May 2, 2021

Video sent to FOX 5 from a viewer showed the boat bobbing in rough surf offshore. Waves batter the vessel, which is leaning heavily to one side, as people try to climb up and over a railing on the side of the boat. Scattered debris and loose life vests float in the water around the boat. It appears some people were able to grab them and put them on, while others tried to stay afloat by holding debris.

Twenty-five people were pulled from the water, with 23 taken to local hospitals, officials said. “Sadly, two did not survive,” San Diego Fire-Rescue wrote on Twitter.

The agency said more than 100 emergency workers had rushed to the area for the rescue effort, with eight fire engines, 10 medics and other local personnel responding alongside members of the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies.

A major emergency response in Point Loma May 2, where a boat carrying more than two dozen people capsized just offshore. Two were killed, the others pulled from the water and taken to the hospital, authorities say.

San Diego City Councilmember Jen Campbell, who represents the district including Point Loma, said she was “monitoring the incident.”

“While we wait for an official update, my thoughts are with those impacted and the many emergency personnel responding to the scene,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Park Service managing the Cabrillo monument said on Twitter that the tidepools and the road used to access them were closed until further notice. The park remains open.

Nexstar’s FOX 5 has a crew on the way to learn more.