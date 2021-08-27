2 on motorcycle killed in Stark County crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in Plain Township.
It happened Thursday, just before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Applegrove St. NE.
According to a press release, a Cadillac SUV was headed southbound on Marelis Ave. NE. when the driver failed to yield for a stop sign while turning right onto Applegrove St. NE.
The Cadillac hit a Harley Davidson that was traveling westbound on Applegrove.
The Harley was pushed into the eastbound lane where it was hit by a Ford F-350.
Both the motorcycle driver and passenger were killed.
They have not been identified.
The sheriff’s office is asking for tips at (330)451-3937.
Investigators have not said if any charges are expected.