2 on motorcycle killed in Stark County crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in Plain Township.

It happened Thursday, just before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Applegrove St. NE.

According to a press release, a Cadillac SUV was headed southbound on Marelis Ave. NE. when the driver failed to yield for a stop sign while turning right onto Applegrove St. NE.

The Cadillac hit a Harley Davidson that was traveling westbound on Applegrove.

The Harley was pushed into the eastbound lane where it was hit by a Ford F-350.

Both the motorcycle driver and passenger were killed.

They have not been identified.

The sheriff’s office is asking for tips at (330)451-3937.

Investigators have not said if any charges are expected.