PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Attention drivers — The Ohio Turnpike announced two ramp closures in Portage County starting this weekend.

According to the Ohio Turnpike, starting at 5 a.m. Saturday, the westbound ramp at toll plaza 187 (Streetsboro) and the westbound ramp from I-480/State Route 14 eastbound will be closed for pavement resurfacing.

The ramps will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

In the meantime, drivers heading west on the Turnpike who want to get off at toll plaza 187 will have to exit at toll plaza 193 (Ravenna) and head south on Ravenna Road to State Route 303 west to I-480/State Route 14 west.

Drivers heading west on the Turnpike from I-480/State Route 14 east must take State Route 14 to State Route 303 west to State Route 8 north and exit at toll plaza 180 (Akron).

The detours will be removed sooner if the project is done ahead of schedule.