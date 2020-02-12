2 Ohio State football players dismissed from team after being charged with rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio State University football players have been dismissed from the team after being officially charged in connection with the alleged rape of a woman earlier this month.

According to Franklin County Court Records, Amir Riep, 22, and Jahsen L. Wint, 22, have been charged with rape with threat of force and kidnapping to engage in sexual activity for an alleged incident that occurred on Feb. 4.

Court documents state that Riep and a woman started having consensual sex, but the woman then said she wanted to stop.

Riep then forced her to continue, asking Wint to join, and both then allegedly told the victim to say on video that everything was consensual, according to court documents.

Riep eventually drove the victim home.

According to a statement from Ohio State Football Head Coach Ryan Day:

"I have dismissed Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint from our football program. I am not making any statement on the criminal charges, but it is clear they did not live up to our standards and my expectations. The athletics department will make sure they both continue to have access to the health and well-being resources available to students and student-athletes. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I will not be commenting further."

Amir Riep (left) and Jahsen Wint (right) -- Courtesy of WCMH

Riep just finished his junior year as a cornerback for the Buckeyes, while Wint was a junior safety.

Ohio State University issued the following statement Tuesday:

“We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged. They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

