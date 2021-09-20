2 Ohio men, officer injured in stabbing; police shoot suspect

HILLSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a local police officer in western Pennsylvania shot and killed a man who had stabbed or slashed four people, including another local officer.

State police in Lawrence County say officers from several local police departments were called to Mahoning Township shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man “armed with a cutting instrument” who was alleged to be responsible for stabbing three people.

They said the 34-year-old man attacked and injured an officer, and another local officer fired, killing him.

Police said the 24-year-old officer, a 15-year-old youth and two Ohio men were injured. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

