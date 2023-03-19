**Related video above: GroundFOX shows snowy conditions on I-90 west Sunday morning.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Snow fell swiftly and silently Sunday morning, causing slippery road conditions in Northeast Ohio and multiple crashes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation, which was on the case early working to clear and salt the roads, reportedly had two of its vehicles involved in crashes after being hit.

ODOT said one of their plows was hit at I-71 near Fulton Road around 11:45 a.m. and also one of their pickup trucks was hit on I-90 near East 200th Street at 8 a.m.

“The pickup and plow hit are the 22nd and 23rd ODOT crews hit since Jan. 1,” ODOT said in a statement.

The department said none of their employees were “seriously injured” but did not mention if anyone else was hurt in the incidents.

As always, ODOT reminds everyone to give their crews lots of space to clear snow.