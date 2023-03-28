*Attached video: New Day Cleveland shops at Great Northern Mall

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – Two new stores will soon be opening at Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted.

Rainbow and Daily Thread are both coming to the mall in April, according to a press release from Great Northern Mall.

“These latest stores add to our growing list of new businesses at Great Northern in 2023 and we are excited to continue the momentum with even more announcements in the near future,” said Dan Crandall, marketing and business development manager at Great Northern Mall.

Daily Thread is a women’s clothing brand that will join Great Northern Mall with a 3,100-square-foot store near Bath & Body Works in the Center Court, according to the release.

Daily Thread will celebrate its grand opening on April 7.

Rainbow is a fashion retailer that has clothing, shoes and accessories for women, juniors and kids. The store provides customers with women’s and junior’s sizes ranging from 0-15 (S-XL) and plus sizes 14-24 (1X-4X).

Rainbow will occupy a 6,500-square-foot space in the Dillard’s wing near Aeropostale. The store will open by mid-April, the release said.

