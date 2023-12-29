[In the player above, see how robots may soon help Chipotle workers prepare food.]

(WJW) — Two new Chipotle Mexican Grill locations were slated to open this month in Northeast Ohio, one of which is set to open on New Year’s Eve.

The Maple Heights Chipotle, 5501 Warrensville Center Road, across from Stafford Park, opened on Dec. 18, according to a Friday news release from the fast-casual restaurant chain. The location has the city’s first drive-thru Chipotlane.

The North Royalton Chipotle is set to open on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 5270 Royalton Road, near Memorial Park. It’s also the city’s first location with a Chipotlane.

Both locations will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. They’ll be offering the “fan-favorite” carne asada-marinated steak for a limited time.

Both locations are now hiring, and each has about 25 jobs. Employees can earn bonuses, get help with college degrees or English as a second language and access to mental healthcare. Apply here.