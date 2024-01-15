(WJW) – Two U.S. Navy SEALs are missing off the coast of Somalia.

The two were reported missing by U.S. Central Command on Friday.

According to NBC News, the two fell into the water during a nighttime mission Thursday.

NBC reports the SEALs fell in while trying to board another vessel by boat in the Gulf of Aden.

The statement from the military did not disclose what type of operation the sailors were conducting at the time other than to say that they were “were forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions.”

“Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the missing personnel at this time,” the statement added.

“Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors,” said the statement.