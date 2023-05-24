**Related Video Above: Prepare ahead for a busy summer travel season.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Keeping the kids busy during the summer can be somewhat of a challenge, but at least national movie theater chain is working to offer family entertainment for cheap.

Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express, which started this week, is showing popular kids movies twice a week through September. And the best part is tickets are $2 per person.

Take a look at the list of films below:

Week 1 — May 23, 24

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“Abominable”

Week 2 — May 30, 31

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Shrek Forever After”

Week 3 — June 6, 7

“Puss in Boots”

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

Week 4 — June 13, 14

“Sing”

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water”

Week 5 — June 20, 21

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie”

Week 6 — June 27, 28

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

Week 7 — July 4, 5

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Clifford the Big Red Dog”

Week 8 — July 11, 12

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

“The Paw Patrol”

Week 9 — July 18, 19

“The Bad Guys”

“Playing with Fire”

Week 10 — July 25, 26

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”

“Sing 2”

Week 11 — Aug. 1, 2

“The Boss Baby: Family Business”

“Dolittle”

Week 12 — Aug. 8, 9

“Kung Fu Panda 3”

“Curious George”

Week 13 — Aug. 15, 16

“Minions”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Week 14 — Aug. 22, 23

“Shrek”

“Kung Fu Panda”

Week 15 — Aug. 29, 30

“Trolls World Tour”

“Despicable Me”

Week 16 — Sept. 5, 6

“Despicable Me 3”

“Spirit Untamed”

Those who are part of the Regal Crown Club can also get 50% off popcorn on Tuesdays. Find the nearest participating theater to you right here.