CLEVELAND (WJW) — Keeping the kids busy during the summer can be somewhat of a challenge, but at least national movie theater chain is working to offer family entertainment for cheap.
Regal Cinemas Summer Movie Express, which started this week, is showing popular kids movies twice a week through September. And the best part is tickets are $2 per person.
Take a look at the list of films below:
Week 1 — May 23, 24
“How to Train Your Dragon”
“Abominable”
Week 2 — May 30, 31
“The Croods: A New Age”
“Shrek Forever After”
Week 3 — June 6, 7
“Puss in Boots”
“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”
Week 4 — June 13, 14
“Sing”
“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water”
Week 5 — June 20, 21
“Minions: The Rise of Gru”
“The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie”
Week 6 — June 27, 28
“Sonic the Hedgehog”
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”
Week 7 — July 4, 5
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
“Clifford the Big Red Dog”
Week 8 — July 11, 12
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
“The Paw Patrol”
Week 9 — July 18, 19
“The Bad Guys”
“Playing with Fire”
Week 10 — July 25, 26
“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”
“Sing 2”
Week 11 — Aug. 1, 2
“The Boss Baby: Family Business”
“Dolittle”
Week 12 — Aug. 8, 9
“Kung Fu Panda 3”
“Curious George”
Week 13 — Aug. 15, 16
“Minions”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Week 14 — Aug. 22, 23
“Shrek”
“Kung Fu Panda”
Week 15 — Aug. 29, 30
“Trolls World Tour”
“Despicable Me”
Week 16 — Sept. 5, 6
“Despicable Me 3”
“Spirit Untamed”
Those who are part of the Regal Crown Club can also get 50% off popcorn on Tuesdays. Find the nearest participating theater to you right here.