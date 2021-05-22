2 more juveniles arrested in connection with Maple Heights double homicide, police report

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Local and federal authorities have arrested all three juveniles being sought in the shooting deaths of two men in Maple Heights earlier this month.

Maple Heights police and U.S. marshals arrested a boy and a girl Friday in the homicides of Zachery Cuter, 29, and Ryan Tyler, 31, at about 1:15 p.m. on May 8.

Chief Todd Hansen said police believe they have the main suspects in custody, but are continuing the investigation. The ages of the two suspects just arrested and other details weren’t immediately released.

A 14-year-old boy arrested Wednesday was being held on aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault charges.