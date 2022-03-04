$2 million worth of drugs seized from NE Ohio home

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Cleveland police seize 64 pounds of meth, heroin, fentanyl from Brooklyn, Ohio home.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is revealing details about a months-long investigation.

According to police, Cleveland’s Second District Vice Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Brooklyn in February.

Inside the home, investigators found crystal meth, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, 3 firearms and $9500 in cash.

Police say the drugs have a street value of $2 million.

Investigators did not say if they made any arrests.

Cleveland police say the investigation involved multiple agencies and jurisdictions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral