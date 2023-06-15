***Related video above: When are the drawings for Ohio Lottery games?***

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – A Mansfield man is taking home some big cash after winning the $2 million jackpot on a scratch-off ticket.

Mohammed Rabee bought the winning Nothing But Cash ticket at the Ashland Road Duchess gas station at 1000 Ashland Road in Mansfield.

He will receive $80,000 a year for 25 years before taxes.

According to Ohio Lottery, as of Thursday, two Nothing But Cash top prizes are still up for grabs, but the odds are tough. There’s a 1 in 1,000,000 chance of winning the jackpot.

