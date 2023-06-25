GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Two local men are celebrating their luck after buying an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket, and are now splitting their winnings.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Convenient Food Mart, located at 5270 East 98th Street in Garfield Heights.

The lucky two winners, according to the Ohio Lottery, are Joshua Epifano of Garfield Heights and Scott Dobson of North Ridgeville.

The duo won a $2-million annuity top prize in the $20 Magnificent Millions scratch-off. Lottery officials say the two chose the $1-million cash option, sharing $500,000 each. After mandatory taxes, each person will receive about $360,000. The Ohio Lottery said, the two beat odds of 1 in 1,000,000 to win.

