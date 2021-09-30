$2 million Powerball winner sold in Ohio

POWELL, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio has sold another winning Powerball ticket.

A Get Go gas station in Powell sold a $2 million winning ticket in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket holder chose their own numbers and added Power Play, matching 5 numbers without the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were 2-7-11-17-32 with a Powerball of 11. The Power Play was 3.

According to the Ohio Lottery, this is the 59th winner of $1 million of more since 2012.

The winner has 180 days from September 29 to claim the prize, so check your tickets.

The Powerball jackpot is now $620 million for Saturday’s drawing with a cash option of $446 million.

It’s the 6th highest Powerball jackpot ever.

You can buy tickets until 10 p.m. Saturday, October 2.

The drawing is held at 11 p.m.

FOX8.com will post the winning numbers.