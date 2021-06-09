2 Metroparks golf courses named among best in America

**Cleveland Metroparks launches new app to help you Find Your Path, in the video above.**

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two Metroparks golf courses have been recognized among the best.

GOLF Magazine released a list of the Top 30 municipal golf courses across the country, the first time the publication has highlighted places that offer full public access.

Manakiki Golf Course in North Chagrin Reservation on August 28, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Coming in at 13th on the list is Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville, while Manakiki in Willoughby made the 27th spot.

“We are thrilled to have both Sleepy Hollow and Manakiki recognized as among the best municipal courses in the country,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in a statement. “Municipal golf courses are often among the most affordable and accessible golf courses in the country and at Cleveland Metroparks we strive to offer high-quality opportunities for golfers of all ages and skill levels.”

There are eight golf courses dotted throughout Northeast Ohio that are run by the Cleveland Metroparks.

