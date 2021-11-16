2 men shot, 1 killed in Cleveland

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place early Tuesday.

EMS responded to E. 114th St. and Cotes Ave. around 6:30 a.m.

They found two men who had been shot.

According to EMS, one man was declared dead at the scene.

He was 50-years-old. He has not been identified.

EMS crews took a 47-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have not said if they’re looking for a suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.

