2 men shot, 1 killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place early Tuesday.
EMS responded to E. 114th St. and Cotes Ave. around 6:30 a.m.
They found two men who had been shot.
According to EMS, one man was declared dead at the scene.
He was 50-years-old. He has not been identified.
EMS crews took a 47-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition.
Police have not said if they’re looking for a suspect.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.