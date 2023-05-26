CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after two men died and a teen was injured in two separate shootings in the city on Friday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Villa Beach Drive.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip, but his condition is unknown at this time.

In a separate shooting, in the 12400 block of Union Avenue, officers found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both shootings are being investigated as homicides.

Information on these shootings is limited at this time. FOX 8 is working to learn more details.