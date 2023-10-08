CLEVELAND (WJW) — Detectives are investigating a double homicide that took place on Cleveland’s east side Sunday.

Emergency responders were called to the area of East 67th Street near St. Clair Avenue for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, EMS crews found two men with gunshot wounds and declared them dead at the scene. Crews were still on scene around noon.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office identified the two as 36-year-old Judith Burks and 40-year-old Randy Burks, yet they did not say if they were related.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made. Anyone who may have information regarding the shooting should reach out to Cleveland police directly.