BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) — Two men were killed in a shooting outside an apartment complex in Bedford on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Wolfs Cove Apartments on Solon Road, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Jerneer Banks, 23, was found dead when police arrived at the scene, according to police.

Paris Garrett, 29, was taken to South Pointe Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Both deaths are suspected to be a homicide, according to police.

There is no information about any arrests or potential suspects in this shooting.