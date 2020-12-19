2 men killed, 1 man injured in shooting on Grandview Avenue, police say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Detectives are investigating a shooting incident that left two dead and one injured, the Cleveland Police Department reported.

Police were called to the 10300 block of Grandview Avenue around 4:50 a.m. this morning for reports of shots fired. Arriving at the address, one man was found shot in the driveway, and another man was found shot inside the house. The man in the driveway was pronounced dead on the scene, but the other person was taken to the University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead. Both men were in their 30s.

A third shooting victim, a 24-year-old man, reportedly arrived at Cleveland Clinic in a personal vehicle, but was later taken to University Hospitals and is confined there.

Police said there was a birthday party at the address for two people, one of whom was killed. There were reportedly about 30 to 50 people there. An argument between one of the victims and another person reportedly led to the shootings.

While two guns were found on scene, and witnesses reported hearing gunshots, it is still unclear who fired shots at the party. Police said they believe there was more than one shooter.

