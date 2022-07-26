CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating following separate shootings that left two men wounded Tuesday night.

One shooting took place at East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue, where authorities say a man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in what they describe as critical condition.

East 40th shooting. WJW photo

West 30th shooting. WJW photo

Then on Clark Avenue and West 30th Street, another man was shot in the neck, police confirmed, and he was also taken to Metro in critical condition.

The reports from EMS and Cleveland police offer differing ages for the men.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.