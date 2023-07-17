**Related Video Above: See top stories from Monday.**

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — Two young men have confessed to repeatedly vandalizing a popular park in Wickliffe, police said.

The men — identified as 20-year-old Jacob Tinney, out of Geneva, and 19-year-old Dominic Iacobacci from Wickliffe — were pulled over during a traffic stop Friday after police flagged the vehicle they were traveling in near Coulby Park on Ridge Road.

The pair was questioned and eventually told police it was them who’d caused the damage in multiple instances this year, including wreaking havoc in the bathrooms and gazebo.

They were charged with the following, according to police: arson, felony vandalism and criminal damage.

Here’s what police said the suspects did on May 23: “The first instance, the suspects caused over $1,000 damage to the bathrooms by ripping off and smashing the sinks, damaging the paper towel dispensers, and ripping off all the fixtures/soap dispensers. The baseball field fence was also ripped down.”

See photos of some of the damage below:

Photo courtesy Wickliffe police/Facebook

Photo courtesy Wickliffe police/Facebook

Photo courtesy Wickliffe police/Facebook

Photo courtesy Wickliffe police/Facebook

Police had been working the case for months, looking at nearby security camera footage and narrowing down a suspected vehicle.

The two have been released on bond and are expected in court on Wednesday, police said.