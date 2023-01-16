AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of an Akron 19-year-old in December.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, officers arrived at the Summa Health Barberton Hospital on Dec. 12 around 1:45 a.m. after receiving a call from the hospital about a man that was dropped off with an apparent gunshot wound.

Zion Neal, 19, was later identified as the victim. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, according to the release.

The vehicle that dropped Neal off left the hospital before police were able to intervene, the release said.

Detectives determined that Neal was with a group of people around 1 a.m. at the skate park on Derby Downs Drive when an unknown suspect shot him multiple times.

Detectives later identified Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, as having a role in the circumstances that led to the shooting death of Neal, the release said.

Akron detectives, assisted by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrested Fort and Hendrix at two separate locations in Akron Friday afternoon, according to the release.

Fort and Hendrix were booked into the Summit County Jail and charged with murder and multiple counts of aggravated robbery.