2 local bars cited for violating COVID-19 health orders; 1 non-liquor permit establishment under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Investigative Unit cited four bars, including two from Northeast Ohio, for violating the state’s COVID-19 health orders on New Year’s Eve.

Additionally, a non-liquor permit establishment was also investigated.

Officials observed the following in the bars that were cited:

—WHB Klub Inc., known as 1899 Pub, Willoughby, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents entered the establishment at 9:30 p.m. and immediately observed egregious violations as a large number of patrons were tightly packed into a small space with no social distancing or physical barriers in place. Agents were unable to move through the establishment without having direct contact. Most patrons were not wearing masks. Also, patrons were permitted to stand and move about the establishment while consuming alcoholic beverages.

—West 6th St Partners Inc., known as Velvet Dog, Cleveland, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. At 9:50 p.m., agents, the Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Division of Fire and Cleveland Department of Public Health observed numerous patrons not wearing masks. Patrons were closely congregated throughout the establishment and permitted to stand and walk freely with alcoholic beverages. The premises also failed to meet several requirements for physical spaces. The liquor permit premises was previously cited on December 12 for improper conduct – disorderly activity.

The cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.

Meanwhile, agents, along with the Cleveland Division of Police, the Cleveland Division of Fire and the Cleveland Department of Health investigated Underground Cleveland after several complaints from citizens and liquor permit holders regarding illegal sales of alcohol and disregard for public health measures.

At 11:40 p.m., agents and officers entered the warehouse and observed more than 200 patrons packed tightly, with no social distancing measures or physical barriers in place. Agents observed full bar service and seized more than 750 bottles and cans of alcoholic beverages. Charges are pending prosecutor review.

