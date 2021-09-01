2 lineman killed while working to restore power in Alabama

MONTEGUT, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 31: Debris litters a neighborhood of homes severely damaged by Hurricane Ida on August 31, 2021 in Montegut, Louisiana. Ida made landfall August 29, as a category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ADGER, Ala. (AP) — Two electric company employees contracted to work with Alabama Power were killed while working on storm restoration.

WBMA-TV reports that the Pike Electric workers were on duty near an intersection in Adger, about 23 miles southwest of Birmingham, just before noon when the accident happened, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Pike Electric spokesman James Banner said the company is “interviewing the crew and just doing a full investigation.”

He added that the company was praying for the victims’ families.

The identities of the two employees will not be released until after their next of kin is notified.