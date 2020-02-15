2 killed, several injured in multi-car crash on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A multi-car crash on Cleveland's east side left two dead and several others injured Friday night.

According to Cleveland police, the crash happened around 8 p.m. when a Kia Forte was speeding north on East 93rd Street when it went left of center for an unknown reason.

The Kia struck a Toyota Camry traveling south on E. 93rd, resulting in the Toyota striking a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling north.

Then, the Kia struck another Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound on E. 93rd.

Cleveland fire says the Kia caught on fire during the crash. Firefighters quickly put out the flames and had to rescue multiple victims.

Police also say the crash took the lives of a driver and passenger. All others involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals and treated for varying injuries.

EMS told FOX 8 Friday night that one of the deceased was a 50-year-old man and that those hospitalized included a 30-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, 56-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy.