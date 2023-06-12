CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police in Cleveland are investigating two deadly weekend shootings.

The first one happened on Saturday, June 10.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in the 3500 block of East 154th Street.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and his sister had returned to the address to look for property lost during an earlier altercation involving the victim’s family members.

A male suspect confronted the victim in the yard, leading to a fight that resulted in the victim getting shot in the neck.

The suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made yet.

On Sunday, a 16-year-old male was shot and killed while driving a possibly stolen Jeep SUV on Clark Avenue.

The victim was found dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate both incidents.