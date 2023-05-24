GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — City police are investigating a double shooting reported Tuesday evening along Valley Lane Drive.

Garfield Heights Police Department officers responded to a report that 10 gunshots were fired at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Valley Lane Drive at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two unresponsive men in a parking lot.

One of the men was found on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 23-year-old Rayshawn Akins Smith of Garfield Heights.

The other man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He was identified as 26-year-old Walter R. Jackson of Cleveland.

Garfield Heights detectives were assisted at the scene by agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 216-475-5840.