2 killed in Elyria car crash

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Elyria Police Department is investigating a crash that killed two people Friday morning.

Officers responded to the accident just before 3 a.m. at state Route 57 and Cleveland St.

A Cadillac Deville and a Ford Focus were involved in the crash, and investigators are still trying to determine how it happened.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash.

Police said the driver of the Ford Focus is a 41-year-old woman from Elyria. The driver of the Cadillac Deville is a 21-year-old man from North Ridgeville.

Police said the passenger of the Cadillac is in the hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking for information about the accident. If you can help, call 440-326-1342.