EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two elderly women pulled from a fire overnight along East 135th Street were later pronounced dead, fire officials confirmed to FOX 8 News.

Crews were called to the scene at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 17.

The two women were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A State Fire Marshal investigator was at the scene, and that office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.