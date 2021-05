CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is trying to figure out what caused a deadly crash between two vehicles.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. and E. 153rd St. and Harvard Ave.

Law enforcement told FOX 8’s Patty Harken reports two people were killed.

Accident E. 153/Harvard. 2 fatalities. Area Closed. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) May 27, 2021

There is no word on what caused the crash.

None of those involved has been identified.

The intersection was closed while accident investigators reconstructed the scene.