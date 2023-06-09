AMHERST TWP., Ohio (WJW) — Two people were killed and three seriously hurt when an SUV went off the road, hit a wooded area and overturned on the Ohio Turnpike Friday morning.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Patrice A. Morris, 29, of Maryland, was driving a 2016 Nissan Murano west on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 137.6 at around 6:15 a.m.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road, struck and traveled up an embankment before vaulting down and striking a wooded area and overturning.

Morris sustained serious injuries and was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital before being taken by medical helicopter to Cleveland Metro Hospital.

Dacia Clayborn, 22, and Lashell Silver, 42, both of Maryland, were killed.

Monay Gaines, 19, of Maryland, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Cleveland Metro Hospital.

A juvenile passenger was also seriously hurt, was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital and then airlifted to Cleveland Metro Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.