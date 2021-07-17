2 juveniles seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Huron County, OSHP reports

CLARKSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after three vehicles were involved in a crash that severely injured two juveniles Friday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash reportedly occurred around 2:56 p.m. along State Route 18 in Clarksfield Township. A juvenile was reportedly driving a 2007 GMC when they missed a yield sign when entering onto SR-18, thus being hit by a semi truck and then being pushed into a Ford Explorer that was headed the other way.

OSHP said that the driver of the GMC and a juvenile passenger were airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center due to life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 44-year-old man, was also injured and taken to Fisher Titus Medical Center. No one in the car was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured, troopers said. The three people inside the Ford Explorer, including a child in a car seat who was reportedly not injured, were taken to University Hospitals for evaluation.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in this incident.