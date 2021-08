MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Two people were injured in a plane crash in Medina County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

It happened at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Greenwich Road between Kane and Acme roads.

Deputies said two people were in a Cessna 150M when it went down. They are being treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

