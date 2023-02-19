BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway following a multi-vehicle crash and shooting in Brook Park Sunday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of West 130th Street and Hummel Road around 5:30 p.m. after shots were heard in the area.

Once there, two vehicles were still on scene, but police were told a third vehicle had sped off.

Following an initial investigation, Brook Park police found out the third vehicle had pulled up beside one of the other vehicles at the stop light and a man got out and fired bullets into the car. The driver of the vehicle being shot at backed up into another vehicle at the stop light trying to escape.

At that point the third vehicle was able to make a getaway, reportedly toward Cleveland.

Two passengers in the vehicle that had been shot at were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

Police said they are not offering any updates until Tuesday afternoon.