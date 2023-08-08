CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Fire will be working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire that broke out Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the 12400 block of Wanda Ave. just before 5 a.m.
Firefighters pulled a 73-year-old woman out of the home.
EMS crews took her to the hospital in critical condition. She later died.
A 27-year-old man was also transported to the hospital in serious condition. He jumped to the ground from the home’s second floor.
A 3rd person was not hurt.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
Fire investigators have been called into determine what caused the fire.