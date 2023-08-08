CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Fire will be working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire that broke out Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 12400 block of Wanda Ave. just before 5 a.m.

Firefighters pulled a 73-year-old woman out of the home.

EMS crews took her to the hospital in critical condition. She later died.

A 27-year-old man was also transported to the hospital in serious condition. He jumped to the ground from the home’s second floor.

A 3rd person was not hurt.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Fire investigators have been called into determine what caused the fire.