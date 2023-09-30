ERIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Two men were injured after a seaplane crashed into the Portage River late Saturday afternoon, Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Emergency responders were called to the area of West Harbor Road in Ottawa County, where the plane had started to sink into the water around 4:15 p.m.

After a bit of an investigation, troopers learned a 72-year-old pilot from Florida was going east on the river attempting to take off smoothly, but instead hit a power line, lost control and the plane went back into the water. A 67-year-old man from Perrysburg was also inside the plane.

The two men, who were able to get out of the aircraft and move to shore, were taken to Port Clinton’s Magruder Hospital for what are described as minor injuries.

Ohio Edison was able to “de-energize the power line” that went down, trooper said, and Rescue Marine was working to get the plane out of the river.

Troopers said they believe alcohol and/or drugs contributed to the crash and an investigation is ongoing.