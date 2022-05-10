DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters are investigating after four camping trailers caught fire at the McDermott’s Lakefront Campground Sunday morning.

According to the Deerfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene in the 8900 block of German Church Road just after 5:30 a.m.

No one was inside the trailers when crews arrived, but two people from one of the trailers were injured and taken to Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but crews believe it started from one of the campers and quickly spread to nearby trailers, causing about $200,000 in damages.

Courtesy of Deerfield Fire Department

Nine fire departments responded to the fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Portage County Fire Investigative Unit and State Fire Marshal’s office.