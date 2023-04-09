CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two males are in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center following a shooting that took place Sunday night, Cleveland police confirmed.

Police said the shooting “originally occurred” at the Steelyard Commons Walmart parking lot, but they were called to the 6500 block of Gertrude Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for reports people were shot.

Upon arrival, police found one of the males, whom they believe to be 25, with gunshot wounds in his chest and arm, while the other, whose age is unknown, had wounds to the ear and ribs and both were taken to the hospital.

WJW photo

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

