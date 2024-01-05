AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Two people were hospitalized after a shooting outside an Akron funeral home on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Newcomer Farley Funeral Home on North Canton Road.

According to preliminary reports from the Akron Police Department, two people were shot in the leg. One victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken by EMS to Akron City Hospital. The second victim, a 29-year-old man, arrived at the hospital minutes later.

Both victims have what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just after visitation hours at the funeral home for 31-year-old Christina Kelly, a woman who died in a car crash in Akron early Christmas Eve morning. She was the front seat passenger of a car that hit a tree, FOX 8 learned.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect or suspects in the shooting. There is no known motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.