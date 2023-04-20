LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Two customers and a driver were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed through a Lakewood restaurant’s patio Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at Hola Tacos in the 12100 block of Madison Avenue.

The restaurant owner told FOX 8 that a driver tried to park in the parking lot, but instead accelerated, drove through a fence and into the outside dining area while customers were eating.

Two customers were hit and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The driver was also taken to the hospital.

Hola Tacos and Liliana Bridal House are closed until further notice.

A FOX 8 crew is working to gather more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.