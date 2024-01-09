MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The Mansfield Police Department is investigating the deaths of two individuals.

Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Arch St. Monday around 8:30 p.m. on a report of gunshot victims.

According to a press release, police found two victims dead inside the home.

Both victims sustained a single gunshot wound. Police say they don’t believe there is anyone else involved in the shooting.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

None of the victims has been identified.